SEDGWICK — An accident on the Mines Road in Sedgwick Feb. 8 led to arrest for a motorist who bit a trooper and punched a vehicle at the scene, the Maine State Police reported.

Cpl. Dan Ryan arrested Richard Bubar, 44, of Deer Isle on charges of violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, criminal mischief and assault.

“Bubar punched a witness vehicle at the scene and bit Trooper [Blaine] Silk on his gloved hand while they were attempting to place him in the cruiser,” police reported.

Bubar also had to be taken to the hospital after injuring his arm from repeatedly striking the holding cell door.

The Deer Isle man has bail conditions from a reported “road rage” incident last summer. The state police said Bubar assaulted a couple and their two children on the Graytown Road in Sedgwick July 31.

In addition to Silk, Sgt. Tim Varney assisted as well as deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Ellsworth Police Department.

Share

< Previous

Next >