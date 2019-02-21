River Arts in Damariscotta will present “Artist’s Choice” exhibition juried by art historian and critic, Daniel Kany at the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1. The show runs until March 2.

Kany selected 76 pieces from 227 submissions of artwork in all categories from artists all over the state. This show has powerful contemporary paintings that fill the space of River Arts with a dynamic vitality. The theme “Artist’s Choice” invites a broad spectrum of works that often include the artists’ favorite pieces, according to a news release from the gallery.

Included among the 50 artists represented in this show are John Lorence, David Estey, Alice de Mauriac, Ed McCartan, Michel Droge, Helen Warner, James Chute, Doreen Nardone, Brenda Overstrom, Marnie Sinclair, Frieda Hanlon, Phyllis Loney and Rosalind Welsh.

Many new works are displayed in this exhibition reviewed and selected by Daniel Kany.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 563-1507 or visit riverartsme.org.

