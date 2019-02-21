Maine State Police will close the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Portland-Falmouth border Thursday night for several hours to remove a tractor trailer that careened off the highway in slippery conditions.

The rig to rest on mud flats near the Falmouth exit.

The southbound lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m. and traffic will be diverted at Exit 10 for roughly two to three hours so a large wrecker can retrieve the big rig, Maine State Police said.

The truck slid off the roadway about 6:45 a.m. and crashed through a guardrail north of Tukey’s Bridge. The driver, 34-year-old Henry Kabeta, of Huntsville, Alabama, was not injured and he was not charged. The trailer he was towing was empty, state police said.

The tractor trailer crash was among several accidents reported after a few inches of powdery snow fell overnight in southern Maine.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported a crash in the southbound lanes at Mile 15 between the Wells and York exits and another at Mile 55 northbound in Falmouth. Both crashes were clear by 7:30 a.m.

Speed limits on the turnpike were reduced to 45 mph during much of the morning commute, but the restriction was lifted about 11 a.m. The snow tapered off Thursday morning, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in most areas. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 30s and 40s Thursday afternoon.

