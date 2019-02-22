OWLS HEAD — Police continue to investigate the death of an 83-year-old Owls Head woman who was found Thursday covered in blood inside her home.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Helen Carver was found by a relative who went to check on her.

An autopsy was conducted Friday morning on Carver by the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office. Maine Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Mark Belserene said he doubted that there would be any additional information released Friday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to a report of a woman found covered in blood at the 20 South Shore Drive residence.

Several Maine State Police detectives and a representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the home after the discovery.

A Knox County cruiser remained in the driveway of the house overnight and was still there Friday morning.

Friday morning, multiple state and county police stopped a vehicle in South Thomaston. No one was taken into custody and the vehicle was not seized but police would not offer any other information about the stop and its relation to the case.

Yellow police tape was stretched in front of the residence.

Carver and her husband, Robert Carver, operated Carver’s Market in Thomaston from 1977 to 1989, when they sold the business. He died in 2012. The couple were married for 55 years.

She lived alone, according to police.

