AUGUSTA — Defense still wins championships. And the Greenville girls basketball team had plenty of it.
Using a mix of a 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone, the No. 3-seeded Lakers forced 26 turnovers to beat No. 1 Rangeley 41-20 on Saturday for the Class D South regional championship.
Greenville (15-6) will meet D North champion Southern Aroostook in the state title game March 2 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor. Rangeley ends the season with a 19-2 record.
Halle Pelletier led Greenville offensively with 17 points. Morgan Noyes added nine points.
Olivia Pye led Rangeley with 10 points.
This story will be updated
-
Local & State
Waterville debate raises lingering questions about guns at public meetings
-
Community
Hayfields, pastures focus of UMaine Extension workshops
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball: Defensive effort gives Greenville D South title over Rangeley
-
Community
Rangeley Winterpaloozah! held Feb. 17
-
Local & State
New Lisbon Police programs to help residents with developmental disabilities, dementia