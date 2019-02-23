AUGUSTA — Defense still wins championships. And the Greenville girls basketball team had plenty of it.

Using a mix of a 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone, the No. 3-seeded Lakers forced 26 turnovers to beat No. 1 Rangeley 41-20 on Saturday for the Class D South regional championship.

Greenville (15-6) will meet D North champion Southern Aroostook in the state title game March 2 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor. Rangeley ends the season with a 19-2 record.

Halle Pelletier led Greenville offensively with 17 points. Morgan Noyes added nine points.

Olivia Pye led Rangeley with 10 points.

This story will be updated

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: