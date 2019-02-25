Since Maine Laser Skin Care has been performing CoolSculpting, at both of their locations in Augusta and now in Scarborough, demand for the treatment has been extremely hot. The recent national TV ad campaign, and people finding us through CoolSculpting’s official website, have also driven more demand in recent months.

CoolSculpting’s ability to reduce unwanted fat by up 25% in targeted areas that have been resistant to previous efforts at diet and exercise certainly helps its popularity. It’s an added bonus that CoolSculpting can do all these things gently, effectively, and, perhaps most importantly, non-surgically.

CoolSculpting works by precisely targeting low temperatures to fat cells beneath the skin. This process freezes the fat within the fat cells.

When fat is frozen, it creates fat crystals that pierce the outer membrane of the fat cells, effectively killing them. Amazingly, because of the precise nature of CoolSculpting technology, no other tissue is damaged besides the fat cells.

The latest generation of CoolSculpting technology, which is available in both their offices, has the advantage of being faster with each individual applicator treatment taking only 35 minutes. During the treatment, most patients sit back and relax while reading, listening to music, or even sleeping through the process.

Once the treatment time is completed and the suction applicator is released, patients will see what is essentially a block of frozen tissue and has been described as looking like “a frozen stick of butter.” The aesthetician on duty then massages that area, and the patient will probably experience a “pins and needles” feeling as circulation returns to the treated zone.

Except for the superficial changes described above, patients will not see any immediate difference following the treatment. The body needs to naturally remove and process the crystallized and damaged fat cells, and this process takes a little bit of time.

As the treated fat cells are eliminated from the body, the fat pockets will simply appear to fade away. Some people notice changes as early as 3 weeks, but maximal results are seen in two to three months. Fat elimination in a treated area can continue for up to six months after the procedure.

CoolSculpting should not be seen as a weight loss program. It does, however, address troublesome areas of the body that many times do not respond easily to the rigors of diet and exercise.

While traditional weight loss does result in the shrinkage of fat cells, the number of fat cells remains the same. They can even grow larger again if a person regains her weight.

The ultimate key to CoolSculpting is that this technology reduces the number of fat cells by cold destruction. Once the killed fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good. Yes, they are gone permanently. Even if a patient gains weight after the CoolSculpting procedure, they will not gain fat back within the treated area.

The CoolSculpting process is much less costly and considerably safer than the surgical alternatives with virtually no pain or downtime. Patients will be able to walk out after a treatment session and resume normal activities without restriction.

Maine Laser Skin Care‘s CoolSculpting trained and certified aestheticians, Denise in Augusta and Tori in Scarborough, will perform a free consultation to determine if you are a candidate for the treatment. They will give you an estimate of the number of applicators or treatment zones needed to accomplish your goal, not to mention the associated cost.

If you want to join the hot trend of CoolSculpting, call Denise in Augusta at (207) 873-2158 or Tori in Scarborough at (207) 303-0125 for a free and confidential consultation. They will answer all of your questions about this procedure and address your individual needs to see how this groundbreaking technology can help you.

