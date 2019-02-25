LEWISTON — Nearly four months after Fuel restaurant on downtown Lisbon Street closed its doors last September, a specialty burger place has opened up in its place and has meat lovers in the Lewiston-Auburn area mooing . . . er . . . crowing about Cowbell.

The beef on Cowbell Location : 49 Lisbon St. Lewiston

: 49 Lisbon St. Lewiston Phone : 207-333-5188

: 207-333-5188 Web : www.cowbellgrillandtap.com

: www.cowbellgrillandtap.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; Friday and11 a.m to 11 p.m. Saturday

Locals have fully embraced the newest burger spot in town, Cowbell Grill & Tap, with wait times sometimes approaching two hours, according to owner Alex Markakis.

“The community support of the Twin Cities has been tremendous,” he said.

“Word has traveled fast and I hope we keep winning over the hometown crowd because we really appreciate the way everything has taken off here. It looks like we have a lot of return customers even only being a month in.”

Despite occasional long wait times, customers can enjoy drinks or eat appetizers next door at Sidebar, said Markakis.

“Sidebar provides our customers with some finger foods and drinks so they can mingle over there while they wait to sit in the main dining area,” he said.

Cowbell’s menu is all about burgers, offering customers a whopping 25 burger combinations. Along with those are 25 craft brews on tap.

Customers can create their own burger by choosing the meat, toppings, cheese and kind of bread they want around the hamburger.

Burger choices include 8 ounces of steak, grass-fed beef, waygu, bison, salmon, chicken or turkey. There’s even a vegetarian burger on the menu for those seeking a plant-based alternative.

“Customers are really impressed with the waygu beef, it’s one of my favorites,” Markakis said. “It’s the juiciest and best tasting one for sure.”

Mouth watering yet?

According to Markakis, one of the most ordered menu items so far has been the Great Falls “Sunrise” Burger, named after the Lewiston-Auburn area, featuring a fried egg, bacon and avocado on your burger of choice.

Markakis said another customer favorite is the barbecue bacon burger, which is topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and barbecue sauce.

But in case you think Cowbell is a one-trick steer, some favored non-burger choices include street tacos and the “Yawkey Way” sausage, which is smothered with onions and peppers just like you can get at Fenway Park.

Another popular non-burger choice are rice bowls, offering white rice, shaved carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, and either chicken, steak or salmon.

One of the more unique items on the menu is the pizza burger — topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Adding to its varied food offerings, Cowbell hosts themed nights throughout the week (such as happy hour on Fridays just for teachers), live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday Funday drink specials.

Markakis hasn’t lived in Maine long, since 2015 to be exact, but he’s already getting used to “the way life should be.”

“I’ve grown to appreciate Maine and the way of life here,” he said. “There are so many opportunities here and this community has been so great to us so far and I really enjoy giving back,” Markakis added, noting the restaurant sponsors a charity every month.

Although the restaurant had its soft opening in January, it will celebrate an official grand opening on Feb. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting event with the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: