China residents voted in November to send a resolution on municipal tax policy to the state Legislature.

On Wednesday afternoon, the taxation committee will host a public hearing at the state house on the proposed legislation.

The bill, if passed, would allow municipalities to opt out of collecting personal property and business equipment taxes, by local referendum. The idea was proposed in order to alleviate some of the financial barriers small business owners face and foster economic growth.

“The town of China, Maine, sees the collection of business equipment taxes as a continuing disincentive to capital investment and business growth in the town,” reads the resolution the town submitted to the Legislature.

The document also cites a March 2018 report from USA Today that ranked Maine No. 38 in the country for its poor business climate.

Voters in China approved sending the resolution in a 1,003-804 vote in November 2018. China’s select board unanimously agreed to send the resolution to the Legislature at a Dec. 10 meeting.

Tim Theriault, China’s state representative, sponsored the bill, and it is co-sponsored by Rep. Joel Stetkis of Canaan, Rep. Lester Ordway of Standish and Sen. Matthew Pouliot of Kennebec, all of whom are Republicans.

China Town Manager Dennis Heath encouraged area business owners to attend and speak on the importance of the proposal. Heath said he plans on attending and submitting written testimonies as well.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in Room 127 of the State House.

