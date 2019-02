NEW PORTLAND — Voters at Saturday’s Town Meeting will consider a proposed $752,063 budget and a request to use up to $50,000 from surplus in case a salt and sand shed project exceeds $270,000.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the community room at the fire station. Elections will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Incumbent Selectman Raymond Poulin is running unopposed for his seat and there are no names on the ballot for an open seat on the School Administrative District 74 board of directors, though write-ins are expected.

Town Manager Stacie Rundlett said Wednesday that if all items on the 37-article warrant are approved, the budget would total $752,063.

At the meeting, voters will consider an article that asks for up to $50,000 from surplus for the salt and sand shed project.

Rundlett said Wednesday that the town plans to build the shed this year and it already has borrowed $250,000 for the project, and another $20,000 would come from a tax increment financing account.

The $50,000 would be used only if more is needed for the project, according to Rundlett, and “it’s kind of like a contingency.”

The town has contracted nine years with Gilbert Taylor for snowplowing, and with a new salt and sand shed, the town would regulate the salt and sand use, she said.

In other matters, voters are expected to consider appropriating $30,407 for the loan payment on the town’s 2014 firetruck, $48,314 to pay the town’s share of 2019 operating expenses for the Kingfield Transfer Station, $44,245 for Fire Department operations, $125,000 for summer roads and $260,000 for winter roads.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

filed under: