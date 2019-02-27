The Waterville Area Art Society is accepting applications for its annual $500 scholarship award to be given to a graduating high school senior who pursues a degree in visual arts, performing arts or music. The scholarship is open to students from the following schools: Waterville Senior, Winslow, Lawrence, Messalonskee, Erskine Academy, Maine Arts Academy and Mid-Maine Technical Center, according to a news release the society’s scholarship committee.

Detailed guidelines have been sent to area high schools. Art teachers are requested to submit nominations and include: student contact information; recommendation; information about student’s artistic ability and need; and three photos or video clips of student work. These can be submitted by mail to Waterville Area Art Society, P.O .Box 2703, Waterville, ME 04903-2703 or eamiled to [email protected]. Nominations must be submitted by May 1.

Previous winners and former applicants are also eligible to apply again with a former high school or college teacher’s nomination and materials.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Mary Morrison at 872-5843.

filed under:
April, february, Lawrence High School, march, May, Messalonskee High School, sidney maine, Winslow High School
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.