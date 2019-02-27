The Waterville Area Art Society is accepting applications for its annual $500 scholarship award to be given to a graduating high school senior who pursues a degree in visual arts, performing arts or music. The scholarship is open to students from the following schools: Waterville Senior, Winslow, Lawrence, Messalonskee, Erskine Academy, Maine Arts Academy and Mid-Maine Technical Center, according to a news release the society’s scholarship committee.

Detailed guidelines have been sent to area high schools. Art teachers are requested to submit nominations and include: student contact information; recommendation; information about student’s artistic ability and need; and three photos or video clips of student work. These can be submitted by mail to Waterville Area Art Society, P.O .Box 2703, Waterville, ME 04903-2703 or eamiled to [email protected]. Nominations must be submitted by May 1.

Previous winners and former applicants are also eligible to apply again with a former high school or college teacher’s nomination and materials.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Mary Morrison at 872-5843.

