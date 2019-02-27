WATERVILLE — Kai Rabideau, a senior at Waterville Senior High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Waterville Senior High School Principal Brian Laramee.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership.

Laramee said, “Kai has an unweighted grade point average of 98.9. He has excelled in the classroom, on the baseball diamond, and as an indoor track captain. In addition to participating in sports, Kai is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Team, Green Team, Pep-Band, Jazz Band, and Pit Orchestra. He has been an outstanding school citizen and has volunteered at a local Evening Sandwich Program and raised money to help provide heating oil to Waterville residents,” in the release.

Rabideau is invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at Jeff’s Catering, in Brewer, with other award winners and their principals. The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the drawing of 10 $1,000 scholarships. The Principal’s Award is presented in most Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the associate, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Rabideau is the son of Joseph and Maureen Rabideau.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: