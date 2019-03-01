The Client Assistance Program, a federally funded, statewide, advocacy program, provides information, referrals and advocacy to people with disabilities, who are applying for or are receiving services the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Independent Living Program, according to a news release from C.A.R.E.S. Inc., 134 Main St., Suite 2C, in Winthrop.

In Maine, the program is administered by C.A.R.E.S. Inc., an agency independent from state government. There are no fees for CAP services.

The program can help by providing information about available services, time frames for services, and explanations of the federal regulations and state rules. When there is a disagreement between the client and DVR/DBVI/IL, program advocates can get directly involved. CAP is required to resolve disagreements using informal methods, to the maximum extent possible, before resorting to administrative or legal remedies.

To utilize these services or to learn more about what the agency offers, call 800-773-7055, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit caresinc.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: