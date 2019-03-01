DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library, 187 Main St., will hold its first ever winter Community READ, a series of events focused on bringing people together through literature.

With the sponsorship of local businesses, the library is giving away free copies of “One Goal” by Amy Bass and will host free and low-cost events through March. The events will focus on themes found in the story: inclusion, overcoming adversity, and community building, according to a news release from the library.

The library has hosted Community READs for three summers when the idea struck to host one in the wintertime.

“It’s important for our community to come together in the dark and cold winter months,” said Pam Gormley, executive director of the library, according to the release. “We know that winter can be a time of isolation for many, and we hope that these events will reconnect old friendships and help build new ones. One Goal will be the starting point for wonderful discussions.”

For more information, visit skidompha.org.

