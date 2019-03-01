Maine’s Department of Education on Friday urged schools to “to refrain from using mascots and logos that depict Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions,” a move that comes a week before Skowhegan area school board are set to deliberate further over their schools’ “Indians” nickname.

The department, in a priority notice, noted that it does not have jurisdiction over such local decisions, but is encouraging schools and communities “to consider the impact of promoting symbols and stereotypes that marginalize individuals or groups of people.”

“The DOE is working to enhance our office of Student Supports with additional staff and resources to assist Maine schools and districts in the development and strengthening of practices that promote cultural competence and reduce bias and inequity,” the department said.

Directors of Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 are scheduled on March 7 to exchange their thoughts on what’s next for the Skowhegan “Indian” nickname used by high school sports teams. Use of the nickname “Indians” for Skowhegan Area High School sports teams has its supporters and its detractors, and debate has raged for nearly four years with no solution.

Gov. Janet Mills has previously asked SAD 54 officials to consider the feelings of Native Americans in making a decision about the mascot.

This story will be updated.

