It could be several more days before fire investigators complete their investigation into the cause of a fire that killed a 32-year-old Berwick firefighter Friday.

Investigators on Saturday were back at the scene of the fire at a three-story, four-unit apartment building at 10 Bell St., where Capt. Joel Barnes, 32, of Shapleigh died after becoming trapped in the building along with another Berwick firefighter.

State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas said the investigators are using computer modeling to try to find what started the fire and what went on inside the building.

“There has been nothing determined yet,” Thomas said late Saturday morning.

Thomas said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

The American Red Cross is helping 10 people displaced by the fire, which took crews from 17 communities in Maine and New Hampshire to knock down.

Barnes was unresponsive when firefighters removed him from the building. He was pronounced dead at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. An autopsy is being performed by the office of the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner.

Barnes was one of five full-time firefighters at the Berwick department, which is also manned by on call and per diem personnel. A graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School, Barnes had worked at the Berwick department for two years.

