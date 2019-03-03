A solemn procession made its way through southern Maine on Sunday afternoon as the body of Berwick Fire Department Capt. Joel Barnes was escorted from Dover, New Hampshire, to an Old Orchard Beach funeral home.

The procession moved from the Tasker Funeral Home in Dover, where firefighters had kept a 24-hour vigil over Barnes’ body, to the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home at 36 Portland Ave.

Barnes was a 2005 graduate of Old Orchard High School and had worked at the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department in the past.

Firetrucks from several communities were stationed on highway overpasses along the route on the Maine Turnpike, .

There is expected to be a private family service for Barnes this week in Old Orchard Beach. Details for a public memorial are expected to be announced later this week, Berwick officials said.

Barnes, 32, of Shapleigh, died Friday after becoming trapped in an apartment building fire at 10 Bell St. in Berwick.

Barnes has been credited with saving a fellow firefighter, Mitchell Manfredi, by jumping on him to protect him from the heat and flames while they awaited rescue on the third floor.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze, which started on a third-floor porch.

A team from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is expected to join investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office later in the week, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire displaced 10 people from the three-floor, four-unit building. Dozens of firefighters from 17 communities converged on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Barnes had been with the department since 2016 and had worked as a firefighter and paramedic in Maine and South Carolina.

