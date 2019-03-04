Drivers headed out onto the roads Monday morning should prepare for slow and slick travel.

A fast-moving storm arrived in Maine overnight, blanketing southern and coastal areas with snow. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm moves out later this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until noon Monday. A winter storm warning means snowfall could be heavy at times, creating dangerous driving conditions.

The weather service reported 5.5 inches of snow had fallen in Westbrook by 7 a.m. In York County, the weather service reported 6.7 inches of snow in York, 6 inches in Kennebunk, 4.2 inches in Saco and 3 inches in Waterboro.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike. A crash was reported near Mile 89 northbound on the turnpike in Sabattus at 7 a.m., according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

A crash reported just after 7:30 a.m. on the turnpike between Scarborough and Saco was causing delays. The crash was in the median at Mile 42 southbound and a second vehicle was on the right shoulder, according to turnpike officials.

In Yarmouth, a section of West Main Street (Route 115) is expected to be closed for much of the day while crews replace multiple utility poles knocked down in a hit-and-run crash. The road is closed in both directions at Sligo Road and there is no access to West Main from Sligo Road, according to Yarmouth police.

Dozens of school districts announced classes are canceled Monday because of the weather.

The city of Portland announced City Hall and non-essential city buildings will open at 10 a.m. Monday. City officials encouraged drivers to take their time during the morning commute.

Biddeford City Hall will open at 10 a.m. and all non-essential city services will have a two-hour delay, city officials announced.

The South Portland Community Center announced the storm will delay its opening by two hours Monday, moving the center’s opening time from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The Maine Legislature issued a statement Sunday afternoon announcing that its committee meetings will be delayed until noon Monday.

The snowstorm prompted several cities and towns to issue overnight parking bans Sunday night, including Auburn, Biddeford, Brunswick, Falmouth, Freeport, Kennebunkport, Lewiston, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Sanford, Topsham, Yarmouth and York.

