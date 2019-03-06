Nikole Bouchard, assistant professor in the School of Architecture & Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is the recipient of the 2018 New Faculty Teaching award for “demonstrated excellence in teaching performance during the formative years of an architectural teaching career,” according to a story in the university’s UWM Report.

The Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture announced the winners of its annual architectural education awards in February. ACSA members will honor Bouchard and fellow awardees at the association’s 107th annual conference in Pittsburgh March 28-30.

Bouchard, daughter of Richard Bouchard, of Augusta, is a graduate of Cony High School, Cornell University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, and Princeton, where she received her Master of Art in Architecture.

