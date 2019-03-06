Twelve MaineHealth NorDx labs, including the lab at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, took part in a winter wonderland theme day on Jan. 25 to raise funds to contribute to the Sugarloaf Charity Summit, according to a news release from the hospital.

Collectively they raised $396 to help support the event beneficiaries: Maine Cancer Foundation, Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers.

This year’s summit raised more than $270,000.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: