Twelve MaineHealth NorDx labs, including the lab at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, took part in a winter wonderland theme day on Jan. 25 to raise funds to contribute to the Sugarloaf Charity Summit, according to a news release from the hospital.
Collectively they raised $396 to help support the event beneficiaries: Maine Cancer Foundation, Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers.
This year’s summit raised more than $270,000.
