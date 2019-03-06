AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society opened its doors on Feb. 14 to welcome and thank current volunteers as well as to welcome and talk to prospective volunteers about opportunities to help the society. Current volunteers prepared treats.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 622-7718 or email [email protected].
