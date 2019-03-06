ST. LOUIS — Lauren Pusey-Nazzaro, of Damariscotta, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Washington University.
Pusey-Nazzaro is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
