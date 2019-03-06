WATERVILLE — Thomas College has announced the following dual enrollment students have been named to its 2018 fall dean’s list.

President’s list (3.80-4.0 grade point average): Adelle Belanger, of Cornville; William, of Readfield; Richard Down and Amanda Goucher, both of Wayne; Isabella Herrick, of Skowhegan; and Hazel Houghton, of Hallowell.

Also, Vincent Macary, of Unity; Olivia McPherson, of Albion; Laura Molesworth, of Farmingdale; Payton Pomeroy, of Thorndike; Cassidy Shink, of Fayette; Julia Tague-LaCrone, of Winthrop; and Virginia Tobias, of Augusta.

Dean’s list — High honors (3.50-3.79 grade point average): Grace Begin, of Chelsea; Wyatt Cannell, of Readfield; Kalina Danner, of Knox; Alexandria Fountain, of Liberty; Tambre Hope, of Unity; Thurston Illingworth, of Monroe; and Ava Kennedy, of South Portland.

Also, Jackson Martin, of Unity; Collin McGarr, of Manchester; Maeve Noble-Lowe, of Freedom; Austin Stebbins, of Farmingdale; Brady Stockwell, of Readfield; Anna Swimm, of Fayette; Brenna Vines, of Thorndike; Logan Watson, of Farmingdale; and Anthony West, of Windham.

Dean’s List — Honors (3.20-3.49 grade point average): Alisa Bonenfant, of Farmingdale; Jack Galletta, of Manchester; Hannah Oliver, of Knox; and Sally Whittington, of Belgrade.

Thomas College offers dual enrollment to 35 Maine high schools. The program allows high schools to offer students a variety of college-level courses available.

