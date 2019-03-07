The Scottish Celtic band Heron Valley travels from the UK to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the Chocolate Church Annex at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The energetic, young traditional band from Scotland has serious enthusiasm for the music they play. Their roots lie in Scottish and Irish traditional music while taking influence from various folk, country and bluegrass styles. The five-piece, energy fueled group comprises bag piper Kyle Howie of the Red Hot Chili Pipers, banjo player/drummer Nick Hamilton, pianist Arlene Mackechnie, guitarist/vocalist Abigail Pryde and bassist Callum Cronin.

Since their inception in 2014, the band has always ensured that they are conveying the highest amount of energy they have to every crowd they play to, ensuring that people who come to see them live have a good experience. In 2015, they set themselves the challenge of releasing a music video and a debut single, to allow people to clearly see their intentions. This began with their set of tunes, Pressed for Time. This first set of tunes was received with great acclaim and in 2016 they released their second single ‘Home’ along with an extremely diverse music video which you can view on youtube.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 442-8455.

