LEWISTON – Jack Schrader, of Manchester, was one of nine individuals honored March 5 at the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross’ 16th annual Real Heroes Awards Breakfast for going above and beyond in service to others, according to a news release from the American Red Cross, Maine Region in Portland.

Schrader, who received the Blood Services Award, has been a dedicated blood donor since 1965. His brother was serving in Vietnam at the time, and he saw blood donation as a way to give back to the community.

“I thought it was the least I could do to repay those guys who were fighting for me,” he said, according to the release. Schrader has donated more than 123 times — more than 14 gallons of blood.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. They are people with chronic illnesses or cancer, transplant recipients, patients undergoing surgery and trauma victims. The victim of a single car accident can require a many as 100 pints of blood. “There are people that need your help and it’s not always financial. It’s sometimes things that you can’t buy. If my blood will keep a soldier in Afghanistan or whatever – or anybody else for that matter – alive, then I’ve got to do it,” Schrader said, according to the release.

“These Real Heroes are ordinary people who have committed extraordinary acts. Whether they saved a life through quick action or saw and met a need in their community, they all embody the humanitarian spirt that is at the heart of the American Red Cross. They are an inspiration to us all,” said Johanna Lloyd, chairwoman of the Real Heroes Committee and a member of the Chapter Board of Directors, according to the release.

The other 2019 Real Heroes of Central and Mid Coast Maine are Adam Salve, of Durham, who received the First Responder Award; Gail Hart, of Harpswell, Public Services Award; Gary Croteau, of Auburn, CPR Saves Lives Award; Kayden Boilard, of Lewiston, Community Youth Award; Andrew Banow, of Rockport, Lifesaving Award; Bob Bauman and Hollie Vanderzee, both of Harpswell; Community Service Award; and Dean Paterson, of Freeport; Service to the Armed Forces Award.

