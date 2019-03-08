How ironic was Marilyn Rogers-Bull’s letter to the editor (“CMP plan would strip Maine’s beauty,” March 2). She was defending her family’s peace and quiet on the shore of Flagstaff Lake against a proposed transmission line nearby, calling it “God’s country.”

Of all the lakes in Maine, God had nothing to do with Flagstaff Lake, created in 1949 when Central Maine Power displaced a whole town of about 300 people and flooded it. She says she grew up in nearby Flagstaff, but the real town of Flagstaff is under that lake.

In my opinion, Maine will never become a truly prosperous state because no matter what is proposed, there is too much NIMBYism.

Jane Sturk

Oakland

