Here’s the blaring headline from a recent front page: “Mills: CMP plan’s pros outweigh cons. Opponents strategizing in wake of governor’s support for transmission line” (Feb. 21).
I am definitely one of the cons — my opposition to the Central Maine Power proposal gets stronger every day!
As I said in an earlier letter on the issue, “The corridor will pass near where one of my sons and two of my brothers have camps on Flagstaff Lake. I cannot explain the peace and quiet that is in the vicinity that passes all understanding. Perhaps it is because it is near to where I grew up in Flagstaff, but I call it, ‘Up in God’s country.'”
Please don’t let this CMP corridor become a reality in our beautiful, special state of Maine.
Marilyn Rogers-Bull
Solon
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump wisely walks away from bad deal
-
Letters to the Editor
Septic tanks and lakes
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins on right side of abortion vote
-
Editorials
View from Away: Cohen’s words ring true
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP plan would strip Maine’s beauty