Here’s the blaring headline from a recent front page: “Mills: CMP plan’s pros outweigh cons. Opponents strategizing in wake of governor’s support for transmission line” (Feb. 21).

I am definitely one of the cons — my opposition to the Central Maine Power proposal gets stronger every day!

As I said in an earlier letter on the issue, “The corridor will pass near where one of my sons and two of my brothers have camps on Flagstaff Lake. I cannot explain the peace and quiet that is in the vicinity that passes all understanding. Perhaps it is because it is near to where I grew up in Flagstaff, but I call it, ‘Up in God’s country.'”

Please don’t let this CMP corridor become a reality in our beautiful, special state of Maine.

Marilyn Rogers-Bull

Solon

