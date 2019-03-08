Registration packets for the Manson Park Pre-Kindergarten Program are available at the Superintendent’s Office at 167 School St., Suite A, in Pittsfield.

The free program is open to all families of School Administrative District 53 and strives to provide children and families with the stepping stones for academic and social learning.

Qualifying children must be 4 years old or before Oct. 15.

Applications will be accepted for a screening appointment until May 8. A birth certificate (vital record of live birth) and proof of immunization documents must be submitted with the completed registration application.

Screening will take place May 31 at Manson Park School, 179 Lancey St., Pittsfield.

Appointment times will vary from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call Manson Park School at 487-2281 or the SAD 53 Superintendent’s Office at 487-5107.

