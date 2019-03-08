LEWISTON — Mayor Shane Bouchard announced he was resigning his position at a press conference Friday in council chambers at Lewiston City Hall.

Bouchard had been facing questions about his role in leaked emails from his opponent’s campaign that were published during the 2017 campaign.

This story will be updated.

