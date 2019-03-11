January’s unemployment rate extends the state’s historic streak of jobless rates.

Workforce estimates for January released by the Maine Department of Labor show a statewide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, which has not changed since August. It is the 37th consecutive month where the jobless rate has been below 4 percent. An earlier estimate placed the January 2015 rate at 3.9 percent but it was recently revised to 4.0 percent.

Cumberland County’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent was the lowest in the state while Washington County’s rate of 6.6 percent was the highest.

The state compared favorably with the U.S. unemployment rate, which was 4 percent for January.

New England’s rate averaged 3.3 percent, with New Hampshire 2.4 percent, Vermont 2.5 percent, Massachusetts 3.1 percent, Rhode Island 4.0 percent, and Connecticut 3.8 percent.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
maine businesses, unemployment
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.