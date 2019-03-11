The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office seized a small amount of heroin and a handful of drug-related items after searching a car in the Burger King parking lot on Oxbow Road Friday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said the search was “part of an on-going investigation centered around illicit drugs such as heroin, reported being sold in and around the Somerset/Penobscot County areas,” in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Five deputies, assisted by the Newport Police Department, blocked the gold 2015 Ford Focus from exiting the parking lot prior to the search at about 11:30 a.m.

“A small amount of heroin, digital scales, drug related paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, illicit drug packaging items, a drug related document, and controlled pills were located and seized,” Lancaster said. “The materials seized are being tested to determine definitively what type of drugs were present.”

Two individuals were arrested following the bust. Steven Dumont, 37, of Newport, was arrested and charged on two outstanding warrants, one from Pennsylvania for stolen property and a probation violation, with no bail allowed, and one from Maine for failure to appear. Dumont was charged as a fugitive from justice based on the Pennsylvania warrant. According to Lancaster, Dumont is “in custody awaiting extradition proceedings to Pennsylvania.”

Cheyann MacMullen, 36, of Stetson, was also arrested at the time on charges of possessing a schedule W drug, Suboxone, and possessing a schedule Z drug, unspecified. These are Class D and Class E misdemeanors, respectively. Class D misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine, and Class E misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine. MacMullen posted bail and is scheduled to appear in the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on May 18.

Lancaster noted that Dumont and MacMullen may receive additional drug charges after the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

Another Newport man was also present in the Ford Focus on Friday and may be charged in connection as well.

