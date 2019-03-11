Three people were in killed in a head-on vehicle collision Monday on County Road near the town line between Westbrook and Scarborough.

Westbrook Police could not offer many immediate details, but confirmed that a car and a taxi collided and that all three people in the taxi were killed. The driver and lone occupant of the other car was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries.

Police said they were in the process of notifying family members of the victims but would release more information later in the day.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Many areas reported black ice on the road but it wasn’t yet clear whether road conditions were a factor.

County Road was closed to traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

