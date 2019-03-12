The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions for actors, singers and dancers for its summer 2019 Production of “Mamma Mia!” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

Production dates are 7 p.m. June 28, 29, 30 and July 1, with a 4 p.m. matinee Sunday, June 30. Sonja Johnson will direct this full-length Broadway Musical and the RFA’s production.

Roles range from principal characters with solo songs and many lines, to chorus members (singer/dancers) to fill the big production numbers.

For more information about the roles and the audition process, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Auditions” at the top of the page.

