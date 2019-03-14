HAMPDEN — The Madison Area Memorial High School Unified basketball team advanced to the state championship with a 58-53 win over Bangor-Hamden on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will play in the state final Tuesday at Edward Little High School, against an opponent to be determined.

“It means the world to them,” Madison coach Josh Bishop said of his team. “We have kids who put a lot of time and effort into basketball. They’re out all summer shooting on the courts.”

Bishop credited the partners with helping the Bulldogs develop and learn basketball.

“We have a great group of partners. We haven’t had to do a lot of coaching with them out on the court,” Bishop said.

Scott Sawtelle scored 31 points for Madison while Roger Picard added 14 points. Matt Estes had a strong defensive game for the Bulldogs, with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

