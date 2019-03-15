Sinclair Lewis, in “It Can’t Happen Here” from 1935, said: “Cure the evils of democracy with the evils of facism! Funny therapeutics! I’ve heard of their curing syphilis by giving the patient malaria, but I’ve never heard of their curing malaria by giving the patient syphilis.”

Is this like curing the evils of Bush-Obama by giving the world Trump?

Don Demarsh

Farmington

