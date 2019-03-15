Maine students are taking part in a global student strike Friday over a lack of action on climate change, following the lead of a 16-year-old Swedish girl who skipped school for three weeks to protest in front of Sweden’s parliament building.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work.

Friday’s rallies were underway or planned in cities in more than 100 countries, including Hong Kong; New Delhi; Wellington, New Zealand; and Oulu, Finland. In Berlin more than 20,000 protesters gathered downtown, waving signs with slogans such as “March now or swim later” and “Climate Protection Report Card: F,” before marching through the capital’s government quarter.

Hundreds of students turn out at #climatestrike in Portland Maine pic.twitter.com/zqWoDcqNO7 — Noel K. Gallagher (@noelinmaine) March 15, 2019

Portland-area students were planning to gather at Portland’s City Hall at 1 p.m., while other students are doing local walkouts at their schools.

“I have always felt like I needed to do something,” said Anna Siegel, a 7th grader at Friends School of Portland who helped organize the Portland rally.

Siegel, 12, is a student leader with YELL – Youth Environmental Leaders League – for Climate Justice, a climate action team at the school.

In addition to Portland’s rally, similar climate action strikes and rallies were planned for Brunswick, Lewiston, Bar Harbor and Scarborough. Some students were also planning brief walkouts at their local schools.

At a rally in Stockholm on Friday, Thunberg said the world faces an “existential crisis, the biggest crisis humanity ever has faced and still it has been ignored for decades by those that have known about it.

“And you know who you are, you that have ignored this and are most guilty of this,” she said, as protesters cheered her name.

After years on the political back burner, climate-related issues are once again on the policy agenda in Augusta. Democratic legislative leaders, who have majorities in both the Maine House and Senate, and Gov. Janet Mills have made it a top priority amid growing scientific evidence that climate change is already affecting Maine fisheries, farms and woodlands.

Recent research has shown that the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than almost anywhere else in Earth’s oceans.

