AUGUSTA — Middle school students from Cumberland, Windsor and Wiscasset emerged as winners in Maine Municipal Association’s eighth annual statewide essay contest, which carried the theme “If I Led My Community …”

Part of MMA’s Citizen Education program, the contest asked students to demonstrate how they would improve their hometowns and cities if they held positions of local leadership. Some 168 essays were submitted from seventh-grade students across the state.

Essays were judged based on: knowledge of municipal government; writing quality and clarity; and, originality, according to a news release from the association.

The winners are: Grace Greene, of Wiscasset, a student at the Damariscotta Montessori School; Eva Carlezon, of Windsor, a student at Windsor Elementary School; and, Lucie Noonan, of Cumberland, a student at Greely Middle School.

Each student will receive a certificate and a $250 prize to be used for educational purposes. The awards will be bestowed by municipal officials in their hometowns.

Winning entries also will be published in the May issue of Maine Town & City, MMA’s monthly magazine, which is mailed to 4,400 municipal officials statewide and posted at the MMA website memun.org.

MMA’s Citizen Education program aims to educate citizens of all ages about the importance, accessibility and effectiveness of municipal government. The essay contest, and high school curriculum developed in cooperation with Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, have the dual purpose of educating young people about local government and encouraging them to get involved as future elected or appointed officials, or as municipal employees, according to the release.

Share

filed under: