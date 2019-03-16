A 22-year-old Portland man was shot and killed during an altercation in the city’s Rivterton neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

The shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. inside a residence at 107 Milton St., Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement. Isahak Muse was found dead when police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

There is no danger to the public, according to Martin.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

There have been no arrests.

Police said the shooting is not connected to shots fired in the Sherman Street area early Saturday. Police reported that there was a disturbance near 10 Sherman St. at 3:27 a.m. Several shots were fired. No one was injured and there were no arrests.

Further information was not immediately available.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: