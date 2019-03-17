A roundup of results from Saturday’s Town Meetings:

BELGRADE

Total budget: $3,356,980.50, up 4.3 percent over the current year. Belgrade’s property tax rate is $14 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The new rate will be calculated when the Kennebec County government and Regional School Unit 18 budgets are final.

Major spending items: On Saturday, voters approved spending nearly $1.4 million for a three-year capital project to improve stretches of Dunn Road, Bartlett Road and Wings Mills Road, with taxpayers funding $402,600 this year and town officials seeking a two-year bond to pay for the balance of the project. Voters approved funding for the Recreation Department at $149,782 and using $250,00 from the Fire Department Capital Reserve Account to replace the department’s 32-year-old tanker. By secret ballot, voters agreed to tap the Water Quality Improvement Fund for $40,000 to pay for lake quality programs. They also approved $82,094 to keep the Belgrade Public Library open. The total spending plan approved exceeded Belgrade’s property tax limit, and voters let it stand.

Local races: On Friday, Richard Damren, chairman of the Board of Selectpersons, and incumbent Selectperson Melanie Jewell were re-elected. Maurice Childs was re-elected as road commissioner. Evan Fisher was elected to the RSU 18 board for a three-year term.

Special items: Voters agreed to accept the donation of property at the intersection of Route 27 and West Road to create a 1-acre park to be called Belgrade Village Greene.

Number of people in attendance: Between 100 and 150

WHITEFIELD

Total budget: $1,252,718, up 3.5 percent from last year’s budget. The property tax rate is $15.01 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The new rate will be calculated when the Lincoln County government and the RSU 12 budgets are final.

Major spending items: In addition to routine spending, $1,000 was added to the Planning Board account to pay someone to keep minutes and records of Planning Board meetings. Voters also approved setting aside $110,000 in carry-forward funds to be spent on culvert projects on Sennott Road and South Hunt’s Meadow Road and spending $12,600 on the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department roof.

Local races: On Friday, Lisa Hanners and Keith Sanborn were elected to the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen. Planning Board members Glenn Angell, Marianne Marple and Stephen Sheehy were confirmed by voters. Lynette Conroy was elected to a three-year term on the RSU 12 board, Steve Smith was elected to a two-year term on the school board and Keith Sanborn was elected to a one-year term on the board.

Special items: After some discussion, voters approved a food sovereignty ordinance, giving town residents the ability to sell some food products to other town residents without undergoing state inspection.

Number of people in attendance: 65

