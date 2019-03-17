Maine State Police discovered the bodies of a child and an adult male inside a Presque Isle home Sunday morning in what authorities are characterizing as a domestic violence homicide-suicide.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday evening that the child and the man, whose names and ages are not being released yet, were members of the same family, but he was unable to provide more details about their relationship or the child’s gender.

Additional information is expected to be released Monday after autopsies have been performed by the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

According to McCausland, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to an emergency call Saturday at 728 Reach Road.

The state police tactical team arrived during the night and early Sunday morning made entry into the home, where the bodies were discovered.

Members of the state police Major Crimes Unit, as well as evidence technicians, spent most of the day Sunday at the scene and could return Monday, McCausland said.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the Presque Isle home.

