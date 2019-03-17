A Portland man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered Sunday morning in the city, police said.
Lt. Robert Martin identified the murder suspect as Gregory Vance, 61.
The victim is a Portland resident, but police said they would not publicly identify her until her relatives have been notified.
Police were called to 362 Cumberland Ave. around 10:45 a.m. to check on the well-being of the victim, according to Martin.
Vance was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder. He was being held Sunday evening without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.
Martin said the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.
Initially, police in a tweet called the woman’s death suspicious. The department also said there is no danger to the public.
