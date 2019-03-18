WATERVILLE — A driver traveling down North Street Hill near the Colby College campus late Monday afternoon apparently struck ice, lost control and crashed into a Colby shuttle bus traveling up the hill.

The driver of the shuttle was the lone occupant of the bus when the crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m., according to Waterville police Sgt. Jason Longley. That driver appeared uninjured as he was walking and talking with firefighters at the scene.

Names of those involved in the crash were not available as of 6:40 p.m., as the officer who investigated the incident was on another call.

At the scene, emergency workers loaded the driver of the car onto a stretcher and placed him in a waiting Delta Ambulance. He was taken to Thayer Center for Health, according to Longley.

“There were no serious injuries,” Longley said. “I believe the driver of the car was transported to the hospital just as a precaution, to be checked out.”

The car was a Chevrolet Malibu, according to Longley. Longley said he believed snow had melted in the road and the water froze, creating the ice. The car struck the ice, lost control and crossed into the other lane of the road, striking the bus, he said.

Longley said the car had significant damage and had to be towed as it was not driveable.

At the scene, the car’s left front tire was on the ditch side of a guard rail while the right front was on the road, in the bus’ lane. The car rested about 4 feet from the shuttle bus, which was still in the road, facing uphill.

The crash occurred near a railroad overpass where Waterville police and firefighters blocked the road to traffic. Vehicles traveling on North Street toward Colby were diverted onto County Road.

