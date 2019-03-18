Nine Hall-Dale High School Key Club members, led by Advisor Lydia Leimbach, recently jumped into the icy waters of Phillips Lake to raise more than $2,400 for Camp CaPella in Dedham, which provides summer recreational and educational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.

The Farmingdale high school students included Aigul Muratova, Ella Schaab, Naomi Lynch, Sarah Benner, Savannah Strout, Lauren Sylvester, Savannah Millay, Georgia Howe and Anthony Romano.

The club has participated in the Camp CaPella Polar Plunge for several consecutive years.

