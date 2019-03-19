Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Phil’s Super Variety and Grill, 912 Route 202, in Monmouth.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and the legislative session more broadly.

All are welcome to attend and ask questions. To RSVP, visit Facebook.

Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 14 will follow. Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

