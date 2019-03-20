CARRABASSETT VALLEY — If there’s an American skier faster than Ryan Cochran-Siegle right now, he’s doing a poor job of showing it.

There are five Americans ahead of Cochran-Siegle in the World Cup overall standings — Bryce Bennett, Tommy Ford, Travis Ganong, Steven Nyman, and Ted Ligety — but none of them are competing in the US Alpine speed championships this week at Sugarloaf.

And Cochran-Siegle is taking advantage.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cochran-Siegle won his third consecutive national championship in the Super G, and he did it in dominating fashion. Cochran-Siegle’s time of 1:10.79 was close to a full second ahead of runnerup River Radamus’ 1:11.48. Coachran-Siegle clinched the three-peat a day after winning the national title in the downhill.

“I feel like I always have a lot of energy coming into the end of the season to still give it my all and ski my best. I take a lot of pride to be able to be here and compete,” Cochran-Siegle said following Wednesday’s award ceremony.

Coachran-Siegle will celebrate his 27th birthday next Wednesday, but he’s been on the World Cup circuit since 2012, and that makes him a savvy veteran among the skiers competing at the national championships this week.

“I’ve had a pretty good season. I’m, in my eyes, still progressing up to the top. Coming back here, I had a lot of confidence and trust in my skiing. I feel like I was one of the best guys here competing, but you have to bring it on race day,” Cochran-Siegle said. “The biggest thing is stepping into the start gate and feeling like it’s normal, and I feel I’m at that point where I can focus on my skiing and not focus on the noise.”

Cochran-Siegle is almost four years removed from a serious knee injury that halted his 2015 season. A torn ACL, along with a meniscus and cartilage transplant, led to a long rehab process. Cochran-Siegle would be lying if he said he doesn’t think of his rebuilt knee when he races. He tries to keep it in the back of his mind.

“It’s always on my mind. When you go through an injury that severe, you always have to appreciate the good days and recognize there are risks with this sport,” Cochran-Siegle said.

Cochran-Siegle was born into ski racing. His mother, Barbabra Cochran, won the gold medal in the slalom at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan. Two aunts and an uncle were members of the US Ski Team, as were a handful of cousins. He sees his family history as an advantage, not as pressure. When Cochran-Siegle competed in the Winter Olympics last year in PyeongChang, South Korea, his mother offered simple advice. Take the moment for what it is, enjoy it all.

Cochran-Siegle placed 11th in the giant slalom at PyeongChang, 14th in the Super G, and 23rd in the downhill. Like competing on the World Cup level, the Olympics were a chance to learn how to ski against the best in the world.

“It’s a little bit of a weight off your shoulder being able to say you’re an Olympian, but at the same time it’s a learning experience,” Cochran-Siegle said. “It’s one thing to go there and race and another to go there and compete for a medal. I think if I go back I’d like to be more competitive.”

Cochran-Siegle will go from Sugarloaf to Waterville Valley, New Hampshire this weekend to compete in the slalom nationals. There’s a few races out west to close out the season, then some time off before training begins for the next World Cup season. Still in his mid-20s, Cochran-Siegle doesn’t feel like an older veteran.

“On the tech side, it’s a little bit older, but on the speed side, I feel like I’m hitting my groove and I’m right where I should be,” he said.

Cochran-Siegle’s results back that up.

