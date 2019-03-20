CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Nina O’Brien maneuvered the ice and bumps of the Narrow Gauge course faster than anyone and claimed the women’s super-G national title at the U.S. Alpine speed championships at Sugarloaf on Wednesday.

O’Brien finished in 1:15.01. She was followed by AJ Hurt (1:15.20) in second place and Keely Cashman (1:15.64) in third. The three top finishes skied in succession, with Hurt going sixth, followed by Cashman and then O’Brien.

Boothbay native and current Carrabassett Valley Academy student Ella Spear finished in 22nd.

Tuesday’s downhill national champion Alice Merryweather earned her second DNF (Did Not Finish) of the day. She also didn’t finish the super-G leg of the women’s combined race in the morning.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: