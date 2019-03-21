WATERVILLE — The next session of Hope’s Place is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning April 3, at the Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups. This program serves youth ages 3-18 and their parents or caregivers.

Families who have experienced the death of a loved one are encouraged to call Jillian Roy at 873-3615, ext. 19, or email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a pre-group interview.

