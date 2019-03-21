The Unity College Center for the Arts is set to host a new art exhibit titled “Magical Thinking” featuring paintings and sculptures by Andy Rosen, of South Portland, that are inspired by photos of nature and animals that he’s collected over the years.

The show will run through April 20 at the Leonard R. Craig Gallery, 42 Depot St. in Unity.

Rosen’s work has appeared in exhibits including the Portland Museum of Art, Jim Kempner Fine Arts in New York, Tacoma Museum of Art, Cuchifritos Gallery in New York, Pulse Art Fair in Miami, and Tetra Projects, a traveling exhibition in Mytilene, Greece.

There will be an opening reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Ben Potter, Professor of Art and Curator of the Leonard R. Craig Gallery at 207-509-7239 or [email protected].

