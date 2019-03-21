Pineland Suzuki School will present its 19th annual Benefit Concert, Perpetual Motion: Music that Moves, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Messalonskee High School Performing Arts Center, 131 Messalonskee High Drive in Oakland. A silent auction and reception to follow.

Perpetual Motion features more than eighty Suzuki student violinists, violists and cellists, ages 4-17. Either moving while they play, moving the audience to tears, playing perpetual motion pieces, or accompanied by dancer and theater artist Molly Gawler and her students from the Thomas School of Dance in Bangor, these young musicians delight in the joy of music in motion.

The variety of music will include folk songs, fiddle tunes, music of Bach and Paganini, Schubert’s Ave Maria, Fritz Kreisler’s virtuostic showpiece Praeludium and Allegro, and Lindsey Stirling’s arrangement of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door, $5 for students and seniors and admission is free for children younger than 6.

The proceeds will go toward scholarships and enhanced programming options.

For more information, visit pinelandsuzuki.org.

