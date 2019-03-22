Maine State Police have charged a Vassalboro man with assaulting his infant son. Dylan J. Wood, 23, was arrested Saturday on the felony charge of aggravated assault.

His son — 8-month-old Blaze Wood — was seriously injured on Jan. 2 and taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was taken by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he has remained hospitalized, Maine State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland said in a press release.

Blaze Wood was living with his father on Pooler Drive when the injury occurred.

State Police Detective Mark Ferreira has headed up the investigation, McCausland said.

Dylan Wood was taken to Kennebec County Jail, and he has been released on bail.

This story will be updated.

