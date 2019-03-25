AUGUSTA — A Readfield woman who was arrested last fall after police say she threw a knife at a man was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

Pamela Tarrio, 57, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury last week.

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 7, 2018, Tarrio caused bodily injury to the man with the use of a dangerous weapon, a knife.

Tarrio was arrested by state police following the incident. Sgt. Peter Michaud said, at the time, the investigation found Tarrio had gotten into an argument with the man and threw a knife at him, causing a cut on his left tricep. The man was taken by Winthrop ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Several other central Maine residents were indicted by the grand jury on a range of charges. Those indicted include:

• Talline M. Blakeslee, 38, of Waterville, burglary Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville, and theft Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville.

• David Anthony Mile Bowring, 28, of Clinton, operating after revocation and unauthorized use of property Dec. 11, 2018, in Waterville.

• Christy Bush, 42, of Augusta, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin and fentanyl in one count and cocaine in the other, Dec. 6, 2018, in Augusta; one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin Dec. 20, 2018, in Augusta; two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine, same date and town; and aggravated forgery and theft by deception August 20, 2018, in Augusta.

• Samuel M. Caldwell, 35, of Mount Vernon, criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license conditions or restriction, Dec. 22, 2018, in Readfield.

• Justin Chechowitz, 29, of Waterville, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl May 15, 2018, in Waterville and May 18, 2018, in Waterville.

• Joshua W. Eugley, 31, of Windsor, criminal operating under the influence and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 29 in Waterville.

• Percy R. Kincaid, 47, of Augusta, violating a protective order, domestic violence assault and obstructing a report of crime or injury Feb. 15 in Mount Vernon.

• Andrew Lawrence, also known as Chili, 27, of New York, NY, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine Dec. 20, 2018, in Augusta.

• John A. O’Connor, 54, of Waterville, terrorizing and criminal trespassing Dec. 13, 2018, in Waterville.

• Ryan Partridge, also known as Moon, 29, of Hallowell, two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, heroin in one count and cocaine in the other, Nov. 28, 2018, in Hallowell; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin and fentanyl in one count and cocaine in the other, Nov. 29, 2018, in Augusta.

• David T. Richard, 50, of Vassalboro, two counts of theft May 9, 2017, and Jan. 5, 2018, in Oakland.

• Travis D. Robinson, 33, of Vassalboro, two counts of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine in one count and fentanyl in the other, Jan. 5 in Waterville.

• Devon K. Sealey, 28, of Bronx, NY, aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, fentanyl, on or between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville; aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, heroin, between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and criminal forfeiture Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville.

• Adam L. Sheets, 32, of Augusta, violation of sex offender registration, on or about and between Nov. 27, 2018, and Jan. 28 in Augusta.

• Joseph Trask, 50, of Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin and fentanyl Sept. 18, 2018, in Augusta; two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin in one count and cocaine in the other, Oct. 1, 2018, in Gardiner; two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin in one count and cocaine the other, Oct. 23, 2018, in Gardiner; and violation of conditions of release Oct. 23, 2018, in Gardiner.

• Joshua Anthony Veilleux, 27, of Augusta, robbery Jan. 20 in Augusta.

• Justyn Edson Wilson, 20, of Augusta, robbery and theft Jan. 18 in Augusta.

• Brittney N. Young, 29, of Clinton, two counts of theft Jan. 13 in Waterville.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: